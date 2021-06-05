BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
