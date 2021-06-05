BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,177,751 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $487,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.