BlackRock Inc. Has $513.98 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Onto Innovation worth $513,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $25,677,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $26,756,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $74.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

