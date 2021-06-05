BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $509,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

