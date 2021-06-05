BlackRock Inc. Purchases 100,997 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.48% of Allegiant Travel worth $499,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

