BlackRock Inc. Sells 116,648 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,462,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $503,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

