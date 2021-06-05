BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,477 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.64% of Blueprint Medicines worth $490,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

