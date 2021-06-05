BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

