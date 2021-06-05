BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.