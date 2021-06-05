Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

