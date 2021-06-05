BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.21.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0288876 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

