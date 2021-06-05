BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

