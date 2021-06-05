BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,006 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,639,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

