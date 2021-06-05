BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,382 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

