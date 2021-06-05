BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,103 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

