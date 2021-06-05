BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,217 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 334,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.