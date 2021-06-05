BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $450.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.75 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.