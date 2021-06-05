BOMB (BOMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $226,340.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.04 million and $226,340.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,114.38 or 0.99956490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00081683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,392 coins and its circulating supply is 905,604 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

