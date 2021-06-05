Bonk Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

