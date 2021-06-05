Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,315.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,359.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

