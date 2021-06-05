Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.96% of Boot Barn worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

