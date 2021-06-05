Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.71 ($86.72).

BNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.40 ($91.06) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.22.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.