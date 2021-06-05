Brett Tolley Sells 50,637 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $99.57 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

