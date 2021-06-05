Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 677.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

BIP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

