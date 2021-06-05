Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,754,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

