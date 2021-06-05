Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.02. 8,999,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,076,790. The stock has a market cap of $592.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

