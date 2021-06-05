Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

