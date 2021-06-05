Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $528.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $500.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $482.81.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

