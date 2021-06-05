Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 72,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,602 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

