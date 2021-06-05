Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 72,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,602 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.
About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
