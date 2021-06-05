Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. 3M reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.05. 1,860,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.