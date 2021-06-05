Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $669.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the highest is $688.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,336,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 664,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,470. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.70.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

