Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 211,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.