Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

XEL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. 2,218,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,697. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

