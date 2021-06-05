Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $33.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.