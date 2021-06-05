Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $33.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

