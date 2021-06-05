Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 297%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $14.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $17.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

PXD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,408,843. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

