Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have commented on PLSE. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

