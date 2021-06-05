Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Ryder System reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

