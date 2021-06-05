Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $916.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.40 million and the highest is $923.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 1,478,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,931. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

