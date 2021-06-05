Brokerages Set Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Price Target at $1.67

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS FNMA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,159. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

