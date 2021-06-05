Brokerages Set Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) PT at €57.17

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.17 ($67.25).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Grenke stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, hitting €37.67 ($44.32). 32,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. Grenke has a 52-week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52-week high of €81.75 ($96.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.41.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

