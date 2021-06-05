Brokerages Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT at $24.55

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

