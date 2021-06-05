Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price at $7.39

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

