Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $34.46

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 17,718,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,118,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

