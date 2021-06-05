BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.91.

DOOO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.36. BRP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

