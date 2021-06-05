Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.