(BTA.L)’s (BTA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered (BTA.L) to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 179 ($2.34).

