C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NYSE AI opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

