C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.15, but opened at $69.90. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 21,183 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

