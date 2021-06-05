Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

