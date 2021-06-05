Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,735 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09.

